Carter Page: Reparations are due for lives ruined by DOJ-FBI abuses

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2020

Former Trump campaign associate Carter Page said some sort of “reparations” are in order “for all of the lives that have been ruined” by the Department of Justice and FBI as a result of the Trump-Russia hoax.

“There were reparations for Japanese Americans who had their civil liberties taken from them in World War II. … I’m calling on Congress to have a Civil Liberties Act of 2020 to get some reparations for all of the lives that have been ruined,” Page said on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Page received the CPAC Hero of Activism award. Page said the “real hero” was President Donald Trump for “surviving and fighting back for so many years.”

In describing Page, Washington Times security correspondent Rowan Scarborough said, “Carter has become the face of FBI wiretap abuse of an American.”

Page was targeted by the FBI’s deeply flawed secretive electronic monitoring through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in 2016 and 2017,

In Page’s remarks, he referenced the infamous Korematsu v. United States Supreme Court decision in 1944 as well as the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 signed by President Reagan. The text of that law acknowledged the “fundamental injustice” of the internment of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans, “apologized on behalf of the American people” for it, and provided up to $20,000 per eligible victim.

Pages said that FISA needed “systematic” reform and that lawmakers need to start “making amends and fighting for reparations … going all the way up to President Trump,” and that “Congress and the American people need to stand up … to start righting these wrongs and finding reparations.”

Following DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, the DOJ told the FISA court it believed the final two FISA warrants to spy on Page were “not valid.“ The FBI told the court it planned to “sequester” all the information obtained through the Page FISAs.

Page, who was never charged with wrongdoing, said that the FBI and special prosecutor Robert Mueller “kept trying and trying … to trip me up in a perjury trap” and that “they sent spies against me.”

Page’s book, “Abuse and Power: How an Innocent American Was Framed in an Attempted Coup Against the President”, is due out later this year.

