Caravan and the Holocaust: Senator, pundits say Ocasio-Cortez flunks history

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2018

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison of the migrant caravan crisis to the Holocaust was met with this response from Sen. Lindsey Graham – visit the Holocaust Museum.

On Nov. 25, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that the migrants, whom she refers to as “asylum-seekers,” should receive the same consideration from the U.S. that Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany received during the Holocaust.

The New York Democrat tweeted: “Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime. It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria. And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America.”

Graham, South Carolina Republican, tweeted in response: “I recommend she take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in DC. Might help her better understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak noted that Ocasio-Cortez “never explained what ‘violence’ the migrants in the caravan were fleeing that would compare to the genocide of Jews in Europe under Nazi Germany.”

The Washington Examiner’s Tim Worstall noted in a Nov. 26 op-ed:

“What did actually happen to Jewish refugees from Germany and Austria? The U.S. maintained its strict controls on the number of migrants it would accept in those years up to entry into the war in 1941. There was also no difference made between simple migrants and refugees. Thus, with strict numerical controls on who could come, many couldn’t and thereby perished.

“Actually, it was worse than this. One shipload on a ship named the St. Louis actually arrived but were sent back to Europe. Those who went back to mainland Europe then largely did die in the Holocaust. The U.S. took no part in the Kindertransport that saved tens of thousands of children (one of the finest TV clips you’ll ever see is on this subject) to the shame of the administration of the time, that of the great liberal President Franklin Roosevelt. It’s thought this resulted in 20,000 extra deaths.

“Not knowing all this shows Ocasio-Cortez’s knowledge of history. Of course, after all of these events, we all had a look around the world and decided that we ought to do it differently. Which we do today, as apparently Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t know.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s narrative of migrants as “asylum seekers” was destroyed by San Diego Sector Border Control chief patrol agent Rodney Scott, who in a Nov. 26 interview on CNN said legitimate asylum seekers among caravan members are few and far between.

“What I saw on the border yesterday was not people walking up to Border Patrol agents and asking to claim asylum,” Scott said. “Matter of fact, one of the groups I watched, one of the groups that several of them were arrested, they passed 10 or 15 marked Border Patrol units … numerous uniformed personnel, as they were chanting, waving a Honduran flag, and throwing rocks at the agents.”

Scott added: “If they were truly asylum seekers, they would have just walked up with their hands up and surrendered. And that did not take place.”

