Capitol Police had live feed to Pelosi San Fran home but didn’t notice break-in

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2022

U.S. Capitol Police had a live security video feed at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi was seen on the feed, but no one who was monitoring it noticed, a report said.

Just the News reported on Nov. 1 that a source said whoever was in charge of monitoring the feed didn’t notice the break-in occurred until seeing the flashing lights from responding San Francisco police units.

Berkeley resident David DePape has been charged in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, which occurred while police were on the scene. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said police arrived in less than three minutes after being called by Paul Pelosi and that, within seconds of their arrival, DePape was attacking Pelosi.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement released on Tuesday that the department is currently conducting a formal review of the incident.

Capitol Police reportedly installed cameras outside Pelosi’s home eight years ago to increase security at congressional leaders’ homes.

If the officers were watching the feed monitoring in real-time, the break-in would have been seen.

When asked twice during a press conference if there was a security alarm system in place at the Pelosi’s residence, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins didn’t answer the question.

“There was no security present,” Jenkins said, responding to a question from a reporter.

DePape faces several felony charges including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. DePape pleaded not guilty to the state-level charges on Monday, and also faces federal charges in relation to the incident.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish