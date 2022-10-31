Cancelvania 2022: Bill Maher slams the Halloween Costume Police

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 31, 2022

Comedian Bill Maher unleashed on culture minders taking all the fun out of Halloween on his HBO show “Real Time”.

“Here’s an idea clickbait web site: “I won’t tell you how to harvest and sell my personal data, and you don’t tell my what I can wear on Halloween.”

Maher went through a list of “problematic” Halloween costumes compiled by BuzzFeed, which he renamed “BuzzKill,” and explained that “problematic” had always been the entire point Halloween.

