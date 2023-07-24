Canada agency wanted organs of man who was refused kidney transplant because he was unvaxxed

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 24, 2023

An organ donation agency pushed a dying man’s wife to donate his organs even though he was denied a kidney transplant because he had refused to receive the Covid shot, a report said.

Sudbury resident Garnet Harper, a 35-year-old father of five, died from kidney disease after being denied the transplant.

Harper’s wife, Meghan, told Independent Journalism that she had received a call from a nurse with the Trillium Gift of Life Network who asked if she would donate her husband’s organs.

“They call you while you’re sitting next to your dying loved one and they ask you if they can have his organs, while meanwhile he wasn’t good enough to receive organs from them,” Meghan said. “It makes me sick to my stomach.”

Meghan said she told the nurse: “I’m not going to be participating in this program as long as people like my husband are not eligible to receive organs that are from the Trillium Network. And I said, ‘are you aware that unvaccinated people are not eligible to receive transplants in Ontario, and that’s a large part of why my husband is lying in this bed right now.’ ”

Meghan said the nurse indicated that she did not know about unvaccinated organ transplant patients being denied treatments and pledged to pass on Meghan’s comments to her superiors.

An obituary from Garnet Harper’s family said he was fighting kidney disease when he passed away at 35-years-old on May 22.

“Garnet strove to make every interaction with his family and friends meaningful and therefore he will be missed greatly by his surviving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many extended family and friends,” said his family. “Garnet took pride as a small business owner and passionately took on auto detailing with Sharper Auto Spa.”

Canada’s Supreme Court said last month that it would not be hearing Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis’s case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and six doctors removed Lewis from a high-priority organ transplant wait list because she refused to take Covid shots. Lewis’s legal representatives said the shot was unnecessary because Lewis has antibody protection from previous Covid infections.

“Ms. Lewis is deeply disappointed the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear her case,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Allison Pejovic. “She had hoped that justice would prevail in the courts for herself and other unvaccinated transplant candidates across Canada.”

Because the case is under a court-ordered publication ban, the JCCF cannot reveal the names of the doctors, the hospital, the city where the transplant program is located, or the name of the organ Lewis needs for life-saving surgery.

“Unfortunately, her constitutional challenge has ended today, while the unscientific COVID-19 vaccine mandate persists with no end in sight,” said Pejovic.

Pejovic added: “AHS and the transplant doctors’ failure to recognize Ms. Lewis’ natural immunity to COVID-19 as an acceptable alternative to COVID-19 vaccination is truly shocking. “If the WHO declared the pandemic is over, the CDC acknowledged vaccination induced from COVID-19 infection has reduced hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., and Ms. Lewis has proven she has strong antibodies against COVID-19 from two previous infections, there is no scientific basis which to deny her a transplant.”

