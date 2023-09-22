Can Americans rest easy? DHS asks Brennan and Clapper to keep USA safe

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday announced in a press release the establishment of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group.

According to the press release, the group “is comprised of private sector experts who will provide their unique perspectives on the federal government’s intelligence enterprise to DHS’s I&A and the Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator.”

“Unique perspectives,” one might expect, suggests accurate perspectives, given the name of the group.

But who actually serves on this “Experts Group”?

There are 17 individuals listed including a few names that might ring a bell:

• Former CIA Director John Brennan

• Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Brennan and Clapper were among the 51 former intelligence officials who signed the discredited letter that claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.”

Is lying to the American people to discredit a New York Post bombshell report on the “laptop from hell,” an arguably treasonous action which polls suggest affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, a qualification to serve on the new Homeland Intelligence Experts Group?

The release does get around to stating the group’s actual purpose — in the last paragraph:

“The Experts Group will meet four times annually and leverage the expertise of each member to provide input on I&A’s most complex problems and challenges, including terrorism, fentanyl, transborder issues, and emerging technology.”

While examples are provided of “most complex problems and challenges,” other problems and challenges are left to the imagination.

“The security of the American people depends on our capacity to collect, generate, and disseminate actionable intelligence to our federal, state, local, territorial, tribal, campus, and private sector partners,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “I express my deep gratitude to these distinguished individuals for dedicating their exceptional expertise, experience, and vision to our critical mission.”

“The security of the American people?” The tens of millions of American who do not trust the corporate and social media monolith are advised to remain vigilant.

(The full list of “Experts” can be seen in the press release here.)

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish