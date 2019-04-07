Campaign calls for corporate boardrooms’ hiring boycott of Trump officials

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2019

A group calling itself Restore Public Trust is pressing Fortune 500 firms to engage in a hiring blacklisting of officials linked to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Many of you spoke out against this barbaric policy. However strong the opposition, your words are meaningless unless they are backed up with resolute action,” said a letter from the group promoting its “Trump Administration Separation” campaign.

“We call on you to make it clear that you will not hire for employment, contract for consulting, or seat on your boards, anyone involved in the development or implementation of the Trump administration’s family separation immigration policy,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by several liberal groups including the Southern Poverty Law Center, Moms Rising, American Bridge, and Allied Progress, columnist Paul Bedard noted for the Washington Examiner on April 5.

The group names several officials including White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, chief immigration aide Stephen Miller, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Also mentioned are former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his former spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur Flores, who is now at CNN.

Restore Public Trust also took out an advertisement in The New York Times calling for the blacklisting. The ad was headlined: “Attention corporate America: Don’t let hate into your boardroom”.

The group “also wants a hiring boycott on Trump immigration aides in lobbying shops and any think tank or political action committee companies work with,” Bedard noted.

Karl Frisch, a spokesperson for the group, said: “It’s been one year since the Trump administration announced their ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy and ripped innocent children from the arms of their families seeking refuge at our border. Unfortunately, this shameful episode in our nation’s history still hasn’t ended. And while the American people are still demanding answers about this heinous policy, many of the individuals involved in crafting, implementing, and defending it have yet to be held accountable. Some of these individuals have already left the administration, others will in the future. Regardless of when they leave, they shouldn’t be allowed to seek refuge in America’s boardrooms or corner offices.”

