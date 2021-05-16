Cameras mysteriously go dark in Windham, NH audit that could have state-wide implications

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2021

Live stream cameras that had been broadcasting the forensic examination of the 2020 election results in Windham, New Hampshire went offline for nearly 90 minutes on Wednesday, potentially obscuring any problematic intervention, a report said.

The audit team “decided Thursday morning to reinspect the ballot machines on camera in an attempt to maintain observers’ faith in their process. They needed to determine whether the machines had been tampered with over night when the cameras mysteriously went down,” Just the News reported on Friday.

Truth North Reports noted that before the security camera footage went dark, a person the report identifies as being from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is seen walking toward a table with ‘secured ballots.’ ”

“My contact in Windham tells me that, before the cameras go out, the state trooper (also pictured) can be heard saying something to the effect that there’s nobody else in the room,” the report said.

“We are interested in why the trooper would say that. Or why the live stream microphones were on before the cameras went black.”

The report asked: Why was an official from the attorney general’s office “even there at that hour? At 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. And then the cameras go black for over an hour.”

The audit is focused on Windham, with a population of less that 15,000, “could have statewide repercussions, as the AccuVote machines used in the town are the only vote-counting machines approved for use in New Hampshire,” the report said.

A November hand recount in a state legislative race revealed vote count discrepancies up and down the ballot — all benefiting Democrats.

The goal of the audit is to review the 2020 results in hopes of finding an explanation for the discrepancies.

According to the election night data, New Hampshire state House candidate Kristi St. Laurent, a Democrat, fell short of winning her seat by just 24 votes. But, after a hand recount conducted by the secretary of state on Nov. 12, St. Laurent’s deficit widened from 24 votes (.005%) to 420 votes (9.6%).

“The results of the race were unchanged, but the recount showed that each Republican on the slate had been shorted about 300 votes, and votes for St. Laurent had been overcounted by 99 votes,” Just the News noted.

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill last month authorizing a forensic audit of the District 7 race in Windham. The bill was unanimously passed by the state Senate.

“Following the Nov. 3, 2020 election, vote tallies recorded by three of the machines show results that closely approximate each other across all races, including the presidential. But on the remaining machine, the percentages received by the Republican candidates are closer to the percentages received by Democrats on all other machines (and vice versa). The numbers appear to be flipped,” Just the News noted.

In the presidential race, for example, on machines 1, 3 and 4 the results for the major party candidates were as follows:

machine 1: Trump 57.4%, Biden 40.3%

machine 3: Trump 56.9%, Biden 40.8%

machine 4: Trump 57%, Biden 40.3%

But on machine 2, the result was Biden 55.6%, Trump 42.2%.

Machine 2 also appears to have recorded a significantly higher “Overvoted” percentage than the other machines. The hand recount in November did not account for the machine patterns outlined above, but the hope is that the forensic audit will, the report said.

Prior to beginning the forensic audit on Tuesday, Mark Lindeman said that the “fact pattern” he and his team have been brought on board to assess “seems unusual, if not unprecedented.”

The four machines being audited are AccuVote optical scanning systems, which were manufactured by Global Elections Systems Inc., which was ultimately acquired in 2010 by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines and its related election management system, but did not manufacture the machines being used in New Hampshire.

“AccuVote machines are the only legal ballot-counting technology in New Hampshire and were used in all towns and cities in the state, except those that opted to hand count ballots on election night. Any problems found in these voting machines could thus have implications for the 2020 election results statewide, including the presidential contest,” in which Joe Biden reportedly defeated President Donald Trump.

The audit team has until May 27 to complete the project.

