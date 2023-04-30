California student slams school officials after video shows trans boy brawling with girls

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2023

An 18-year-old student called out officials for Riverside Unified District schools for putting women at the school “in jeopardy” by “allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces.”

The student at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California slammed the school board after a video that went viral on Thursday showed a biological male who identifies as transgender brawling with girls at the school.

During public comments at the Riverside Unified School District Board meeting, the student noted that the teen boy, who allegedly believes he is female, has been accessing the girls’ restroom and locker room.

“Of course, any man who claims he is a woman will accept it, but what about the women? What about the true girls like myself who are female down to our DNA?” she continued. “Why don’t we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this? The truth is, we aren’t. The majority of us aren’t, and yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women.

“I will conclude with this. It all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women…so please do something about it. Thank you.”

In 2014, the leftist-dominated California legislature passed a law, AB 1266, which states that students who identify as transgender have the right to participate in school activities, including sports, and use the bathrooms and locker rooms for the sex they believe they are. State lawmakers are currently entertaining the idea of mandating public schools in the state have a “gender-neutral” bathroom for students by 2025.

Students and parents told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the transgender student has a history of erratic and uncomfortable behavior. Students said that while fights are an every-week occurrence at the school, the last two fights involved the same transgender student.

“He’s [in the] girls’ locker room, using girls’ restrooms,” one student alleged. “He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room.”

Another female student said: “I’ve been reporting him. I’ve been in the office at least three times a week reporting about him and nothing is being done. And I don’t know what else I can do but talk to you guys.”

When a woman who said she was the girl’s mother jumped in with an additional comment, Board President Dr. Angelo Farooq tried to shut her down.

“You’re not going to tell me I can’t speak when [he] jumped on my kid,” the woman said. “There’s no way that [she] is going to go to school on Monday and get jumped on again — I can guarantee you that. So if you don’t want to listen any other way, you will listen Monday if he is back at school.”

The Riverside Unified School District said in a statement to FOX 11 that the student at the center of the controversy no longer attends the school.

Tom Hunt, who works as the school board’s clerk, spoke after public comments were over and blamed California state lawmakers for mandating that schools cater to transgender students at the expense of women and girls.

“Some don’t like when I say this, but I’m going to say the truth, and I’m going to say the facts,” Hunt said. “The California legislature is the one who sets the law, and then school districts — we are not legislative bodies — implement them in our policies.”

“Some of these things that are concerns —and I understand them completely as a parent of two girls who went [to a local school] — need to be translated to our senators and assembly members because they are the ones making our laws…” he added.

