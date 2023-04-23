‘By women, For women’? Model quit after lingerie company hired biological male for bra and panty set ad

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2023

The lingerie company Honey Birdette, which has four boutiques in the U.S., has often used the tagline “By women, For women” in its advertising.

Now, a model who has worked for Honey Birdette said she is cutting ties with the company after it hired a biological male to appear in a bra and panty set advertisement.

Bri Teresi of California, a golf model and influencer with 1.4 million followers on Instagram, wrote in the comment section for Honey Birdette’s Instagram post announcing the ad that she was “sad to see you guys jumping on the woke bandwagon!”

“Once again, another thing taken over by men. Know your audience!” said Teresi.

In the ad, the Australia-based Honey Birdette features model Jake DuPree, who identifies as “non-binary.”

“With so much hatred and vitriol toward trans and non-binary people, it’s important to not only be visible and proud but also fight for our safety and lives,” DuPree said on Instagram. “Every trans and gender non-conforming person has the right to live to the fullest and be happy! We deserve to be recognized, respected, and valued. The fight will never stop to make sure we are all included in spaces that we have not typically been included.”

Teresi told Outkick that she has dropped the brand for good.

“Yes it’s true. I will no longer be working with the brand,” said Teresi. “The only way to stop this nonsense and propaganda is to not support businesses that do not support our values. It’s that simple!”

“As a model I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That’s pure misogyny. Now more than ever, we must support businesses that support our values. Go woke, go broke,” she added.

