‘Buckle up’: Paxton promises Biden players ‘will be held accountable’ for ‘sham impeachment’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2023

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his legal team unleashed on the “uniparty” players responsible for his impeachment after he was acquitted on all 16 charges on Saturday.

“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal (Texas) House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton wrote in a letter directed at the White House.

“The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt,” Paxton added.

Paxton vowed in the letter that Team Biden “will be held accountable.”

“Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged. We will not allow you to shred the Constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans.”

One of the Paxton trial’s standout moments occurred when his lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pointed out how Paxton’s accusers went to the FBI with zero evidence and then his enemies spent six months trying to find evidence “and they still couldn’t do it.”

Buzbee proclaimed: “The Bush regime ends today!”

That statement came following the revelation that the Bush family, particularly George P. Bush had played a lead role in the impeachment.

🚨🚨🚨Paxton defense lawyer Tony Buzbee: The Bush Regime ENDS TODAY! 🔥🔥🔥Share this everywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/6duuhwxX3y — 🌟🇺🇸Nancy Hamm🇺🇸🌟 (@nancy_hamm1) September 16, 2023

Paxton, a Republican, was accused of corruption, bribery and unfitness for office by a group of Democrat and RINO Texas state senators. All 12 Democrats in the jury voted for his impeachment, along with Republicans Robert Nichols and Kelly Hancock.

TEXANS: These 2 RINO backstabbers voted to impeach AG Ken Paxton Robert Nichols – district 3 Kelly Hancock – district 9 PRIMARY THEM pic.twitter.com/haQzAQiB0w — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 16, 2023

Observers said that the uniparty went after Paxton as retribution for publicly standing against their established narratives, such 2020 election fraud and the Covid shots.

In May, Paxton launched an investigation into Big Pharma’s Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson concerning whether they engaged in gain-of-function research and misled the public about doing so.

Writing for The Federalist on Thursday, Jonathan Richie noted that, during the state House impeachment trial, “Witness after witness, all called by the House Board of Managers, testified under oath that they either have no direct evidence against the attorney general or explained that the articles of impeachment were simply untrue.”

The state House voted to impeach Paxton by a vote of 121-23.

“All this after Rep. Andrew Murr, chief manager, promised the people of Texas that the trial in the Senate would be the place where the supposed evidence of horrific misdeed would be finally brought to light,” Richie wrote.

“Instead of convincing evidence showing that Paxton abused his office beyond a reasonable doubt, those watching the trial have been met with overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The witnesses closest to Paxton, who had the most opportunity to see wrongdoing, repeatedly testified under oath that they never saw the attorney general do anything wrong or had no evidence to speak of that proved wrongdoing.”

