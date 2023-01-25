BrokenTruth speaks with Kevin Sorbo on his new film ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2023

The synopsis for the new film “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” reads: “When millions of people suddenly vanished in the Rapture, the world was plunged into a state of emergency. Financial markets collapsed, governments toppled and a worldwide lockdown ensued.”

Actor Kevin Sorbo said the timing of the film, which opens on Thursday, is “almost biblical.”

In an interview with BrokenTruth.com on Wednesday, Sorbo says “I think we’ve reached a tipping point, I want people to send me more conspiracy theories.”

The film series, based on the “Left Behind” books by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins, is a depiction of the end times. In the second installment, Sorbo takes over the lead role of Rayford Steele from Nicolas Cage, who starred in the original 2014 film.

Sorbo said in a Fox News interview last month: “I’m not one of those guys that stands at a corner and says, ‘The end is near.’ I don’t know when it’s going to happen. It could be 1,000 years from now. I don’t know. I don’t pretend like I know. Reading ‘Revelation’ and looking at what that book says, and reading the ‘Left Behind’ books, which I read many, many years ago, it just seems like wow, this is like a perfect set-up to what’s happening right now in the world with all the chaos, the anger, the hatred, the divisiveness. And I said if there’s ever a time for Jesus to come back, it seems like the right time to do it.”

(Information on ticket availability and church showings of the film can be found on the film’s website here.)

