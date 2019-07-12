Brits busted: Efforts to help Obama, Clinton rig 2016 election about to go mainstream, report says

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2019

There is “extreme panic” in London among political and intelligence power players following the resignation of UK Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, a report noted.

On July 6, the contents of highly classified cables between Darroch and Downing Street were leaked to a British newspaper in which the ambassador relays insulting and bizarre descriptions of U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

Darroch’s downfall is also about to shed light on the UK’s involvement in the Obama administration’s efforts to rig the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton, the report by the citizen journalism site QuodVerum said.

The Brits have been busted in their role in “spygate” and the revelations will begin pouring out on July 24 or sooner when Boris Johnson most likely replaces Prime Minister Theresa May, the report said.

“Pro-Brexit and favored by Trump, it is likely one of Johnson’s main tasks will be to purge the UK intelligence, military and political establishment of everyone involved in this shameful episode in UK history,” the report said.

Additionally, its doubtful Johnson will try to prevent U.S. declassification of spygate materials. Exposure will help Johnson “get rid of the conspirators,” the report said.

“Informed observers of spygate now know that the Obama/Clinton operation involved the use of foreign powers,” the report said. “Put simply, on Obama’s behalf the UK was spying on innocent American citizens within the UK, in particular George Papadopoulos.”

They Brits also allowed Obama operatives “to spy on UK soil, by facilitating access, intel gathering and sharing,” the report said. “That’s outrageous enough. What many have not realized yet, however, is that the UK government was likely spying on innocent Americans, within the United States.”

The report continued: “They were doing it on American soil, against innocent Americans whose identity could only have come from the Obama administration. But how? Almost certainly from the grounds of the UK embassy in Washington, D.C., that’s how. Who was ambassador at the time? Kim Darroch.”

The UK’s spying on the Trump campaign may have continued right up to inauguration day, the report noted.

On 24 April, Trump tweeted: “Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson accuses United Kingdom Intelligence of helping Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign. @OANN WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!”

Papadopoulos on Nov. 23, 2018, named names, tweeting: “It’s not really a secret who the British “sources” were that were illicitly spying on Trump and me and others. They are fighting to keep this private. I will lay them out here: 1) Tobias Ellwood 2) Stefan Halper 3) Alexander Downer

4) British Embassy in DC 5) GCHQ 6) Erika T”

Papadopoulos has re-tweeted this several times recently, underlining its importance.

Papadopoulos claims that Ellwood was spying on him at the United Nations, as well as in London. “Presumably he has been provided access to intelligence confirming this,” the report stated.

“This would have been quite straightforward, through Papadopolous and/or Ellwood’s cellphones. Edward Snowden revealed the existence of frightening capabilities available to the UK’s GCHQ, known as PRISM and Tempora,” the report said.

The report noted that Ellwood, who hasn’t denied his involvement, while in the U.S. (especially through June-September 2016) met up with Darroch, the UK ambassador.

“Remember, Ellwood also met Papadopolous in London during September, 2016. Ellwood has a long-standing relationship with who again? Ah, yes — Elizabeth Dibble, Obama’s Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in London,” the report said.

“In short, the UK was using a variety of techniques to spy on innocent Americans — not just in the UK, but outrageously within the U.S.”

And the UK’s main guy in the U.S. was Darroch, the report noted. “It’s almost certain that what will be revealed is that he knew everything that was going on. Not just that, either: he was an active participant. You starting to understand why he’s panicking?”

In 2013, Der Spiegel revealed that the UK had been spying on the German government, from their UK embassy in Berlin. “Interestingly, U.S. President Obama’s German embassy had been revealed as doing exactly the same thing, months before,” the QuodVerum report noted.

Der Spiegel reported: “British intelligence had established a “secret listening post” in the British Embassy like the one recently revealed by SPIEGEL to be in the U.S. Embassy on the same large block.

“The British post, like the American one, is located near the German parliament, the Reichstag, and was disclosed in the trove of data leaked by American intelligence whistleblower Edward Snowden.

“The British eavesdropping equipment is likely housed on embassy grounds in a white cylindrical, tent-like structure that has been there since the embassy opened in 2000.

“The equipment is reportedly able to intercept mobile phone and Wi-Fi signals as well as ‘long-distance communications across the German capital,’ presumably including in the Reichstag and Merkel’s nearby Chancellery.”

While Darroch’s cables were “puerile, juvenile trash,” they do have some use, QuodVerum noted. “They give us an excellent insight into Darroch’s bizarre state of mind. Paranoid, ignorant, arrogant, floral and melodramatic, they appear to indicate a man who has lost touch with reality. Darroch comes across as unhinged, a man with zero access to the White House, who is relying on gossip and tittle-tattle, from Obama’s gang of police state thugs.”

A common trait of all spygate players “was their arrogant conviction that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 Presidential election,” the report said. “And of course, that they would be rewarded for their treachery.

“They were careless and lazy, as a result. And they failed. The law of unintended consequences must have hit them hard on November 8, 2016. ‘Come at the King, Best Not Miss’, as the old saying goes. Well, they missed, big time.”

