British soccer star, German boxer are latest athletes to die suddenly

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 31, 2022

A 39-year-old British soccer star and a 38-year-old German boxer are the latest athletes to die suddenly, reports say.

British football clubs Carlisle and York announced on May 30 that former striker Craig Farrell had died.

No cause of death was given. Several UK publications reported on Farrell’s “mysterious” passing, but none gave a cause of death.

Farrell scored 71 league goals across his career.

Undefeated German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died in the ring on May 28 after suffering a heart attack, reports say.

The 38-year-old fighter died after collapsing in the ring in the third round while facing Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera in Munich, Germany.

The Turkish-born German fighter had an 8-0 record that boasted eight knockouts.

Yamak turned pro in 2017 but gained popularity after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.

BOXING SHOCK Musa Yamak dead aged 38: German boxer collapses in ring and suffers heart attack in ninth pro fight Rest in peace.#MusaAskanYamak pic.twitter.com/KxH8euOsKT — Thomas J. Gold (@TheFacilitatorr) May 16, 2022

