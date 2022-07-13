British press goes there, II: Washington state school board director offers sex classes for 9-year-olds

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2022

Children as young as 9-years-old in Washington state will be taught about “all kinds of sexual activities,” in a workshop offered by the director of the Bellingham School District, a report said.

Jenn Mason is hosting four three-hour sexual education classes in August at her sex shop WinkWink Boutique as part of an event series dubbed the “Uncringe Academy,” Britain’s Daily Mail news outlet reported on July 5.

The courses are broken down by age with children 9 to 12 in one class, and children 13 to 17 years old in another. The classes cost $50 each, but scholarships are available.

Among the topics Mason will present in the workshop are: “What IS sex? Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities,” “sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction,” “gender and sexual identities,” and “safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities.”

According to the event page, the classes are supposed to be “honest, supportive and inclusive sex education classes to help young people of all genders and sexual identities understand this important part of their life.”

The announcement of the workshop came just one month after Mason came under fire for holding a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” for children “0-18” at her shop.

Mason, who does not have specific education training on adolescent sexuality, said she worked for a decade at a rape crisis center where she developed, oversaw and delivered “consent and healthy relationships workshops” to thousands of middle and high school students.

Mason said she is also a certified sex educator through the American College of Sexologists, a certified sex coach through the Sexology Institute and a certified sexual assault victim advocate.

Photos from inside the WinkWink store show that it sells lingerie, as well as books, with one entitled “More than Two: A Practical Guide to Ethical Polyamory,” the Daily Mail noted.

The shop’s website says there is no age-restrictions to shop at the store.

