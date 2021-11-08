British Medical Journal editor delivers an appeal for vaccine critical thinking

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2021

An associate editor of the British Medical Journal who specializes in drug approval processes and associated data analysis in congressional testimony quietly slammed the lack of critical thinking in and about the U.S. medical profession.

Dr. Peter Doshi analyzed the narrative pushed by Team Biden and the media wing of the Democrat Party that Covid is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and that “anti-vaxxers” are spreading deadly misinformation.

In a panel hosted by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Doshi noted: “If hospitalizations and deaths were almost exclusively occurring in the unvaccinated, why would booster shots be necessary?”

He also asked how the data about the so-called “unvaccinated” could be so different in the U.S. than the UK, where most Covid hospitalizations are vaccinated individuals.

In his opening remarks, Doshi said:

I’m saddened we are super-saturated as a society right now in the attitude of ‘everybody knows’ that has shut down intellectual curiosity and led to self-censorship.

In Pharmacy School, I teach a required course on how to critically appraise the medical literature.

We train students on how to go beyond the study abstract and start to pick apart and critically assess biomedical studies, not just take them at face value.

As for “anti-vaxxers,” Doshi noted that Merriam Webster Dictionary defines “anti-vaxxer” as a “person who opposes the use of vaccines or regulations mandating vaccination.”

“There are entire countries,” Doshi stated, “from the United Kingdom to Japan which do not mandate childhood vaccines. Both achieve high levels of vaccination. Just not through regulations mandating vaccines. I would wager that a large minority, perhaps a majority, of the world’s population meets the definition here of an anti-vaxxer.”

Doshi added that the vaccine trials showed no evidence that, as officials including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky claim, the vaccines are “highly effective against Covid-19 infection, severe illness, and death.”

