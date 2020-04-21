Brexit champ’s blunt warning: China will rule world if only Trump confronts it

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump can’t go it alone when it comes to the world shaking off its dependence on Chinese goods, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said.

“Ultimately, it isn’t governments or trade deals that decide how much business gets done between nations. It is consumers that make that decision, and I am hoping tens of millions of consumers across the West will follow my lead” in turning away from communist China’s cheap goods, Farage said on the April 20 broadcast of Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot.

“And if that’s right, we will diminish the power of China. And if it’s not right, then in 10-15 years time, they will rule the world,” Farage said.

Farage touted the “very good, and very brave” Trump for being the only global leader who dared to stand up to vested interests and Chinese power.

Now, the world needs to reassess China’s authoritarian regime after its dishonesty caused the Wuhan coronavirus to spread worldwide, Farage said.

“I think what’s happening, is the great publics around the West are waking up to the fact that China is no longer an opportunity for us to buy cheap goods, but that China is a threat,” Farage said. “And I hope we’re going to see two things — firstly, governments being demanded by their electorates that they are at least self-sufficient of things we need in times of national emergency. And secondly, my attitude, Alex, is going to be in years to come if I go into a shop in years to come and see a label that says ‘made in China’, I’m not going to buy that product while that barbarous regime is in charge.”

Farage continued: “What you’re now seeing across the world is the growing realization that this is a Communist dictatorship that has imprisoned hundreds of thousands of people just because of their religion, and tried to indoctrinate them. That through state executions gets rid of huge numbers of people every year — many of them, frankly for what they’ve believed, not what they’ve done wrong — and have completely hushed up this outbreak from the very beginning.”

On China using coronavirus as an opportunity to exert political power, Farage said: “To see China now exploiting a crisis that they have caused to spread their influence further and deeper into Europe should send a chill down our spines… I have pointed out before that many members of our big business class, of the civil service, and indeed of our political class are increasingly in the pay of China.

“They ought to take their noses out of the trough and have a think. Their financial well-being is not above the good of our nation.”

Another way in which China appears to be attempting to exploit the coronavirus is the enormous damage it is inflicting on businesses in foreign countries — weakness Chinese state-backed businesses with near-unlimited access to cash appear willing to exploit. Speaking in early April, the Brexit leader warned: “What is happening right now is that Chinese companies and Chinese money are lining up for what they expect to be a ‘fire sale’ of British businesses… I fear, we’re going to allow China in to buy up vast swathes of our strategic and manufacturing industries and it just can’t be allowed.

“The problem is is the same mob that sold us out to Brussels are now happy to sell out our sovereignty once again to China and this needs a much bigger, higher, level of debate.”

