Brain-dead: Commencement speakers ratio this year is 37-1, liberals-conservatives

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2021

There was a time when diversity of thought formed the foundation of U.S. colleges and universities.

That time is long gone as is the notion that a “higher education” honored real world achievement independent of ideological blinders

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) found in its annual survey of the 100 top schools that have identified their 2021 commencement speaker that 37 are featuring notable and national leftists. Only one is a conservative.

YAF said that 2021 may be the worst-ever for U.S. colleges in their quest to erase conservative thought.

“As made obvious in this year’s survey, universities continue to push far-left narratives from the first day of classes all the way until students walk across the stage for their diploma,” YAF spokeswoman Kara Zupkus said.

Some leftist speakers are in such high demand that they have been booked for more than one commencement address, according to the YAF.

The Left’s Covid messiah, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Equal Justice Initiative director Bryan Stevenson, Oprah Winfrey, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and John Legend are among the leftists in high demand to give 2021 commencement speeches.

Conservatives have been all but shut out.

Thomas Jorden, a GOP donor and president of Cimarex Energy Co., is speaking at the Colorado School of Mines.

YAF asked in its analysis, “Wouldn’t it be beneficial in the current state of affairs for students to hear from a Constitutional expert like Sen. Mike Lee? Where is Clarence Thomas, Megyn Kelly, or Vice President Mike Pence? What about Amy Coney Barrett?”

Joe Biden plans to read the commencement address to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and his wife, “Dr.” Jill Biden, at George Mason University. But Team Biden has discouraged other top officials from speaking out of fear that they would be promoting so-called Covid “super-spreader” events.

