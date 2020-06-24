‘Bovine silence’: Barr slams media silence on Russia-gate scam

by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2020

For more than three years the Trump campaign’s alleged “collusion” with the Kremlin dominated major media coverage.

They repeated as gospel every word Rep. Adam Schiff and other Democrats said about there being “evidence in plain sight” of a vast and nefarious Trump-Kremlin connection.

But when recent revelations confirmed that Trump-Russia collusion was indeed a coup aimed at removing President Donald Trump perpetrated by the Deep State and Democratic Party, the same major media went silent, Attorney General William Barr noted on June 21.

“It’s like not even a ‘Whoops,’ and they’re just on to the next false scandal,” Barr said in an interview on “Fox Sunday Futures.”

“It’s been stunning that all we’ve gotten from the mainstream media is sort of bovine silence in the face of the complete collapse of the so-called Russiagate scandal, which they did all they could to sensationalize and drive,” the attorney general said.

“So that has been surprising to me, that people aren’t concerned about civil liberties and in the integrity of our governmental process.”

Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the Media Research Center, noted that the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts devoted 2,202 minutes of coverage to the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory from Jan. 21, 2017, to Feb. 10, 2019. When the Senate Intelligence Committee announced on Feb. 12, 2019 that there was no collusion, there was zero coverage on ABC, CBS and NBC.

Special Counsel Robert Meuller’s office and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz poured cold water on the collusion theory in reports released in 2019. The special counsel said investigators could not establish that Trump associates conspired with the Russian government. The IG said that the FBI made a series of “significant” errors and omissions in applications to conduct surveillance against Carter Page, a former campaign aide.

Newly unredacted footnotes from the Horowitz report on the FBI’s collusion-related spying on Trump contacts now strongly suggest that the Christopher Steele dossier was itself the product of Russian disinformation.

Schiff read portions of the bogus dossier during congressional hearings. The FBI cited it to get permission to spy on Page.

Barr also asserted that the various government investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to the Kremlin were the “closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office” since the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

