‘Borderline frivolous’: Judge rejects Team Biden’s request to cope with migrant surge

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 14, 2023

Team Biden’s request to place a stay on a temporary restraining order blocking the release of migrants into the U.S. without court dates was denied by a federal judge on Saturday.

In issuing the order, U.S. District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, a Trump appointee, called the request “borderline frivolous.”

“DHS’s Chicken Little arguments about the impact of it not being able to (mis)use ‘parole’ under either policy as a processing tool for the surge of aliens arriving at the border are hard to square with the DHS Secretary’s recent comments that only ‘a fraction of the people that we encounter’ would be paroled into the country and that ‘the vast majority will be addressed in our border patrol facilities and our ICE detention facilities,’ ” Wetherell wrote.

On Thursday, Wetherell blocked the Biden administration’s “parole with conditions” policy in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Florida.

The policy that the judge blocked was outlined in a Border Patrol memo this week, which says migrants can be allowed into the country on parole — a process typically reserved for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit” — if CBP faces overcrowding, which with the end of Title 42 was a certainty, critics of the policy said.

Team Biden’s policy, cited as “parole with conditions” in the memo, sates that migrants are required to make an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or request a notice to appear by mail. Under a parole release, migrants are rapidly released into the country, do not get an alien registration number and do not receive a court date.

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Fed judge denies DOJ’s “borderline frivolous” motion to stay order obtained by AG Moody to stop the mass release of illegal immigrants. Claiming @JoeBiden is making “Chicken Little” arguments, the judge put the blame for the border crisis right where it… — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 13, 2023

