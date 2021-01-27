Border states brace for surge of illegals; Miller warns ICE shutdown begins Feb. 1

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2021

Believing that Joe Biden will hold the door for them as they walk right in, illegal immigrants from around the world are surging to the U.S. southern border, many of them carrying the coronavirus, reports say.

Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow for the Center for Immigration Studies, said in a conference call from the border on Tuesday that illegals started to surge to the border even before Joe Biden took office and have only increased their efforts since.

“A lot of them are getting through,” Bensman said.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) estimated in a new report that the cost of the illegal population to U.S. taxpayers is $133.7 billion, up nearly $2 billion from last year.

The report suggested Biden’s proposals could lure in 50 million more illegal and legal migrants.

Dan Stein, the president of FAIR, said “it is clear” that the Biden’s immigration proposals, “including a mass amnesty for the nation’s illegal alien population, an attempt to freeze deportations for at least 100 days that thankfully has been held up by the courts, and construction halts of the southern border wall, are motivating illegal aliens to enter into the country illegally. These figures are only likely to surge in the next few years.”

Those migrants who are currently being turned back at the border are “growing angry and agitated and some, notably Cuban immigrants, are mapping new crossing plans where the border is lightly staffed,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted in a Jan. 26 op-ed.

“Sometimes, they fight. They are so mad that they are not being welcomed in,” said Bensman. “It’s not very Biden-like,” he said is how they feel.

Biden has signed five immigration-related executive orders so far and plans to release more on Friday.

Bensman said that many border officials have caught the coronavirus or had to quarantine after interacting with the migrants.

Illegal immigrants, he said, “don’t seem particularly concerned about carrying covid into the next country. I was speaking with … a number of Border Patrol last night who said everybody they know have covid or are in quarantine and/or have covid and have been taken off the line. So, the ranks are pretty thin out there.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller, a top adviser on immigration in the Trump administration, warned that Biden’s executive order on deportations would put a halt to the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to do its job.

“This is the most extreme directive, I would argue, really in the history of modern law enforcement that has ever been issued. Let me break it down for everybody,” Miller told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Acting Secretary David Pekoske issued a memorandum on the evening of January 20th, the day of the inauguration, putting into place a 100-day deportation moratorium. There’s very narrow exceptions in that memorandum that would apply to only a handful of people in a given year. It would be terrorists and spies, really extraordinary cases.”

Miller added: “What it means Tucker, is that the work of ICE officers will grind to a halt beginning February 1st. Why February 1st? because that is the date by which ICE has to come up with implementing guidance for the memo. And so, every sheriff’s office, every police department, every correctional facility in the country, that for years has been handing over illegal aliens to ICE to pick them up and take them home, which is the bread and butter of ICE’s work; all of those people will not get picked up anymore.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media