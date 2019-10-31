Border report: ‘The crisis over’, Trump is due credit

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2019

Newly released border crossing data shows that President Donald Trump is making good on his promise to stop the surge of illegals entering the United States.

“The crisis is over,” said Princeton Policy Advisors analyst Steven Kopits in a new report on 2019 border crossing data.

The decrease in expected apprehensions at the border followed the president’s success in getting Mexico and other Central American countries to help with the crisis, the report noted.

“President Trump is due credit for the reduction in apprehensions,” Kopits said.

Trump kept pressure on Mexico to assist in stopping the flow of illegals rushing the U.S. southern border, leading Mexico “to take effective steps to prevent Central American migrant families from transiting to the U.S. border,” the report said.

In September, Border Patrol apprehended 40,507 persons at the southwest border, “a decline of 20 percent from the previous month, and the lowest level in a year,” the report said.

“Of particular interest, apprehensions came in below the level of September 2018, signaling that the surge begun in July 2018 is coming to an end. We expect apprehensions to fall back to more typical levels for the balance of the year. The crisis is over,” Kopits wrote in the report.

