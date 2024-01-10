Border crisis: Poll finds 6 in 10 see it as ‘invasion’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2024

On Tuesday, students at a New York City high school were forced to remote learning after 2,000 illegal aliens were temporarily moved into the school.

Elon Musk wrote on X: “This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes.”

The majority of American voters in a new poll acknowledged that what is happening at the U.S. southern border has gone from “crisis” to “invasion.”

In a Rasmussen Reports survey, 65 percent said the situation is an “invasion” from Mexico. And 43 percent said that calling it an invasion is “very accurate.”

By January 2025, Team Biden will have encountered more than 12 million illegals at the southern border, more than twice the number of the Trump and Obama administrations combined.

In the Rasmussen poll, 70 percent of respondents said securing the border is a “vital” national security concern.

Donald Trump has vowed that, if he is returned to the White House, he will immediately launch a mass deportation operation.

In a Jan. 3 op-ed for the Des Moines Register, Trump laid out his immigration platform:

“On my first day back in office, I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration and immediately restore the full set of strong Trump border policies.

“Then, we will begin a record-setting deportation operation. Joe Biden has given us no choice. The millions of illegal aliens who have invaded under Biden require a record number of removals. This is just common sense. To achieve this goal, I will make clear to every department and to state and local governments that we must use all resources and authorities available. We will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement — including parts of the DEA, ATF, FBI, and DHS.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines