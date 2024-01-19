Border chaos 2: NGOs, some federally funded, facilitating border invasion

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2024

A “shadowy network of secretive nonprofits,” some of which are being funded using U.S. taxpayer money, are facilitating the invasion at the U.S. southern border, independent journalist James O’Keefe revealed.

O’Keefe identified one of the NGOs as “Alita’s Angels,” which he described as a “brand-new nonprofit with no tax records on file” that operates inside an old Bank Building in the Arizona border town of Nogales.

“We just followed the trail of the migrant vans right to the source, visiting the Arizona border town of Nogales, where we encountered some rude and suspicious ‘Alita’s Angels’ NGO (@alitasangels) workers who once again called the police on us,” O’Keefe reported on Wednesday.

O’Keefe added: “A worker with Casa Alitas” had confirmed to an undercover journalist that Casa Alitas “was getting federal money.”

“These ‘Alitas’ groups are part of a shadowy network of secretive nonprofits funding the mass migration of millions of people into the country, without truly vetting asylum seekers’ claims and determining if they are eligible for refugee status,” O’Keefe noted.

O’Keefe went on to note that a volunteer with the American Red Cross, “who wouldn’t give us his name, tried to prevent us from filming outside a migrant facility and kept sticking his hand over our cameras. Then, when we questioned a volunteer with the NGO, she said ‘I am your father’ and stormed off.”

Alitas and the Red Cross also “falsely accused us of using racial slurs and inhibiting our movement,” O’Keefe noted, adding that Nogales Police officers “showed up and questioned us.”

“We tried to get the officer’s first name but he refused to give it,” O’Keefe noted. “When we FOIAed the bodycam footage, we were told Nogales police don’t use them.”

The migrants who arrive at the Nogales facility are crammed onto buses and taken to a processing facility an hour away in Tucson, the report said.

Zero Hedge noted: “Americans need to wake up. These chilling reports may indicate the federal government is using taxpayer dollars to facilitate the largest invasion of the southern border ever. It’s becoming increasingly apparent why the Biden Administration has yet to ‘properly’ secure the border:”

Washington Examiner columnist Byron York recently noted: “A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president’s approval.”

“I’M YOUR FATHER!” @okeefemedia EXPOSES secret ‘Alitas’ facility at 1150 W. Drexel in Tucson as well as ‘Alitas Angels’ located at 112 Park street inside old Bank Building in Nogales NOGALES — We just followed the trail of the migrant vans right to the source, visiting the… pic.twitter.com/9saIUWyHYh — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 17, 2024

The Red Cross is supporting illegal immigration? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

