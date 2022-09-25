Booster bust: 98 percent of Americans eligible have not gotten latest Covid shot

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 25, 2022

Newly released data from the CDC shows that only 1.5% of Americans who are eligible to receive the updated Covid booster shot have not been gotten the new jab.

“U.S. antipathy to the shots is continuing to grow even as experts have insisted on the need to regularly receive a new Covid booster,” Just the News noted.

Team Biden ordered 171 million doses of the new bivalent boosters.

Meanwhile, the CDC on Friday released new data showing a total of 1,418,220 reports of adverse events following Covid-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Sept. 16, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That’s an increase of 10,811 adverse events over the previous week.

Even though the Covid overlords in Washington and a legacy media continue to push Americans to get boosted, 98 percent of those eligible have not yet received the new jab.

Joe Biden himself declared in a “60 Minutes” interview that “the pandemic is over” but his handlers and Big Media have since scrambled to walk back that statement.

The CDC authorized the distribution of the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters earlier this month even though the shots were not tested on humans.

The FDA said in a statement that it based its decision to approve the new booster on the “totality of available evidence.”

