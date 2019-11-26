Book: How ‘the farm kid’ stopped the coup against an American president

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2019

A new book details how Rep. Devin Nunes and his small team of investigators uncovered and helped stop a multi-pronged plot to take down President Donald Trump.

Author Lee Smith, in “The Plot Against the President”, notes that Nunes led “a small handful of Americans, public servants, who stood up, assumed responsibility, and did the right thing at a crucial time. What they accomplished together speaks for all of them: they uncovered the biggest political scandal in American history.”

Nunes’s efforts paved the way in large part for Attorney General William Barr to order an investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion hoax.

An internal Justice Department report on alleged FISA process abuses in the FBI’s spying on the 2016 Trump campaign is expected to be issued next month.

The impeachment crusade shepherded by Rep. Adam Schiff “seems destined for failure,” columnist Julie Kelly wrote for American Greatness on Nov. 25.

“That’s why the establishment, the press, the permanent bureaucracy, the tech oligarchs, the urban aristocrats, the Deep State and all the rest of the ugly beautiful people, will never forgive Devin Nunes,” Smith writes in the book. “It belittled them that he didn’t care he wasn’t their sort but was proud to be a farm kid.”

Smith’s book, Kelly continued, “is the most comprehensive account yet of how these nefarious interests began conspiring in late 2015 and remain at work today.

“The dirty tricks operation turned into an attempted coup after Trump’s election,” Smith writes. “Since Trump was elected without the consensus of the ruling party representing the coastal elite, Barack Obama’s intelligence chiefs…believed that his election was illegitimate. It was permissible, they believed, to remove him from office.”

Nunes says of former FBI Director James Comey: “He’s a liar and a con man.”

Comey “has an ego that can’t fit on the planet earth,” said Kash Patel, a former national security prosecutor who was one of Nunes’ top deputies.

Kelly noted that “Comey and company’s scheme included opening a counterintelligence probe into four Trump campaign aides, including the head of the organization; deploying spies into Team Trump; felonious leaks of classified government information to dishonest journalists determined to destroy Trump associates; politically motivated and poorly sourced documents presented as official government material with the imprimatur of the country’s most revered agencies — all culminating with the appointment of a special counsel armed with unfettered resources to search every nook and cranny of Trump’s orbit to find impeachable misconduct.”

They were all undone by Nunes and his minimal team of investigators, lawyers and communications specialists who nicknamed their effort “Operation Medusa,” the book notes.

Smith’s book details the involvement of all the relevant players: Comey and FBI officials Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page; Justice Department officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr; Clinton-supporting prosecutors on the Mueller team, including Kevin Clinesmith, an FBI lawyer many suspect will be charged with criminal wrongdoing related to the Page FISA warrant.

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes released a memo in February 2018 describing how President Barack Obama’s Justice Department misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to obtain permission to spy on Trump’s presidential campaign. Democrats did not want that memo out. In the days and weeks leading up its distribution, Smith describes how the crusade against Nunes “took an even more dangerous turn.”

An orchestrated assault against Nunes’ family, including his wife and three young daughters, posed such a threat that law enforcement agents were assigned to the grade school where Nunes’ wife works. Hackers imitated Nunes’ cell phone numbers; calls were made to up to two dozen relatives, including his 98-year-old grandmother and mother-in-law, so they would answer.

The victims of the campaign against President Donald Trump have piled up, and continue to suffer. Carter Page, Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos are just a few. Smith tells the shocking tale of Svetlana Lokhova, a British academic falsely portrayed as a Russian asset to connect Flynn to the Kremlin.

In an interview last month with Sean Hannity, Trump mentioned the human toll of the collusion hoax. “What happened to people who worked for me, good people . . . they went bust trying to pay for their legal fees,” the president said. “They came to Washington to do a fantastic job, they were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. And they left and they were dark people. They left dark.”

Nunes, meanwhile, “appears energized and on the verge of redemption,” Kelly wrote. “It looks like the farm kid, and all Americans who are not invested in this insidious, destructive plot, will prevail.”

