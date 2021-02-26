Bongino: ‘Secret Service sources tell me Biden is in bad shape’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2021

Conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said his sources at the Secret Service are telling him that Joe Biden “is in bad shape.”

Bongino on Wednesday was discussing with Fox News host Sean Hannity the news that three dozen Democrats have asked Biden to relinquish full control of the nuclear football. Bongino said his Secret Service sources are saying Biden “is in real significant trouble” and “everyone around him knows it.”

Hannity asked: “You are a former Secret Service agent. Are you saying that if we were to bring on Secret Service agents, they would confirm what you are saying?”

Bongino responded: “Well, they call it the Secret Service for a reason, but I maintain a lot of contacts outside of even law enforcement, and I’m telling you, from what I’ve heard from people in my network, everyone knows how bad it is. Everyone. It’s not a mystery. It is the worst-kept secret in the White House. And how they can — think about this. We are only in the second month of this. How bad is this going to be four years from now? This is a serious problem. It’s not a joke.”

