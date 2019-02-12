Bolton to Khamenei on 40th anniversary of Iran regime: Time’s up

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2019

The Iranian regime should make the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution count, because there might not be many more such celebrations, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warned.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week that the slogan “Death to America”, which Iranians regularly shout at rallies, is directed at President Donald Trump and other U.S. leaders, including Bolton.

In a video message posted by the White House, Bolton said of the anniversary: “What a 40 years it’s been. Tyrannizing its own people and terrorizing the world. Iran continues to seek nuclear weapons, to intimidate peaceful people all around the globe and ballistic missiles to use as delivery systems.

“Iran under the ayatollahs remains the central banker of international terrorism, and its conventional military forces are all over the Middle East: In Yemen, Iraq and Syria. Perhaps worst of all, the people of Iran have suffered grievously. Right now, unemployment is at record levels, inflation is at all time highs, the Iranian currency has gone through the floor,” he continued.

“So, Ayatollah Khamenei, for all your boasts, for all your threats to the life of the American president, you are responsible for terrorizing your own people and terrorizing the world as a whole. I don’t think you’ll have many more anniversaries to enjoy.”

Khamenei, in a speech to a gathering of Iranian Air Force officers, said that “ ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, Bolton, and (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo. It means death to American rulers. As long as America continues its wickedness, the Iranian nation will not abandon ‘Death to America.’ ”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who some media analysts have described as a moderate, personally presided over “Death to America” chants during rallies in Iran, even though he claimed that Iranians “respect the American people.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, with whom the Obama administration negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal, was caught on camera last year joining in a public chant against the U.S., UK, and Israel.

