Bolsonaro says he’ll move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2018

Brazil will relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Nov. 1.

“As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro will follow the lead of President Donald Trump, who moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem earlier this year over the objections Palestinians who view Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Paraguay and Guatemala have since followed suit in relocating their embassies to Jerusalem.

Bolsonaro, nicknamed the “Trump of the Tropics,” has had praise for Trump and has echoed the American president’s references to the media as “fake news.”

Trump congratulated Bolsonaro for his electoral victory and tweeted that the United States and Brazil will “work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else!”

