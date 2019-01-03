Bolsonaro: Brazil will ‘free itself from socialism’ and ‘political correctness’

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2019

In his inaugural address on Jan. 1, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called for a “national pact” to free the nation of corruption, crime and economic mismanagement and vowed to free Brazil of “ideology.”

“Brazil will return to being a country free of ideological constrictions,” Bolsonaro said, later adding the nation would “start to free itself of socialism” and “political correctness.”

Bolsonaro said his administration will be “committed to those Brazilians who want good schools to prepare their kids for the job market and not for political militancy.”

Pledging support for the military and police, he said: “The national motto is order and progress. No society can develop without respecting these.”

On the economy, the conservative president pledged to “create a new virtuous cycle to open markets” and “carry out important structural reforms” to tackle the public deficit.

In an apparent reference to gun control, he said: “Good citizens deserve the means to defend themselves.” Last week, Bolsonaro tweeted that he would issue a decree to allow citizens who did not have a criminal record to own guns.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to President @JairBolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech – the U.S.A. is with you!”

Bolsonaro responded via Twitter, thanking Trump for his “words of encouragement. Together, under God’s protection, we shall bring prosperity and progress to our people!” Bolsonaro tweeted.

Among the foreign guests at the inauguration were U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

