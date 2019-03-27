Blood thicker than water: Ivanka and Jared took the heat, ignored swamp

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2019

In a new book titled “Kushner Inc.”, author Vicky Ward portrays Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and their influence with President Donald Trump as dangerous.

In a review for NPR, Annalisa Quinn notes that Ward, a longtime writer for Vanity Fair, portrays the couple “as coiffed agents of chaos – lying, scamming and backstabbing their way through Donald Trump’s Washington.”

It’s a “burn book with page numbers,” Quinn wrote.

Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted: “@IvankaTrump helped double the child tax credit & is fighting for paid family leave. @JaredKushner helped deliver criminal justice reform & is working on Middle East peace. If they were Democrats, the media would praise them. Instead, they’re falsely attacked in a phony book.”

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, said that “Ivanka and Jared have inherited the president’s thick skin, so they don’t get disoriented by catcalls from the establishment press.”

Democratic pollster John Zogby chalked up the attacks in part to jealousy: “Jared is a controversial figure on his own because of his own family and his business dealings. With no governmental or diplomatic experience he is valued over Cabinet members so there is plenty of resentment. Ivanka has it all, so that in itself is a source of resentment, but she is seen as ‘complicit’ in a vile presidency which is viewed as betrayal by her NYC elite friends.”

Columnist Paul Bedard, writing for the Washington Examiner on March 24, noted that “They take no pay and seek no headlines. They embrace their enemies and successfully practice the dying art of bipartisanship. And yet, first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been assailed in the media, called cockroaches and robots.”

Insiders told Bedard that Kushner ignores the attacks and resists reacting. “He views it as just noise, fake noise, and it doesn’t distract him,” a Kushner ally said.

A Trump adviser told Bedard: “Listen, they are closer to the president than ever, and despite all the shots taken at them, they are standing taller and stronger than ever.”

And, Bedard noted, “for good reason. Both have been critical to some of Trump’s most important and bipartisan achievements, from job creation to criminal justice reform.”

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told Bedard that Jared and Ivanka are invaluable to the administration because they offer a rare family perspective into the president, something he hinted that it was akin to the working relationship between former President John F. Kennedy and brother Bobby Kennedy, JFK’s adviser and attorney general.

“Jared and Ivanka are among the most valuable assets in the White House. Not only do they have a deep understanding of the issues and their own unique talents, but they also provide all of us with a level of insight into the president’s thinking unseen since the Kennedy administration,” said Mulvaney.

He also said that the couple have stood strong against the media and critics. “The perseverance, toughness, and loyalty both have exhibited is one of the most under-reported stories of this presidency,” Mulvaney said.

Trump 2020 re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale said: “From Ivanka’s continual work on behalf of working families and efforts to modernize America’s workforce to Jared’s abilities to advance key priorities like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and long-awaited, bipartisan criminal justice reform, no one can argue with their records of success.”

Bedard noted that “Far from giving into the criticism, Kushner is readying the administration’s new Middle East peace plan, likely to be released after the April Israel elections, and is set to be the re-election campaign’s point person in the White House. He’s also expected to play an increasing role on Capitol Hill, especially on immigration reform, and that is welcomed by those involved in the recent shutdown negotiations.”

Ivanka Trump “is also expanding her efforts to give her father the rightful title as ‘Jobs President,’ just this week unveiling a bid to expand education opportunities for working trades,” Bedard wrote.

