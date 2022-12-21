Blogger: 99.6% chance that Celine Dion got Stiff Person Syndrome from Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2022

Celine Dion’s one-in-a-million health condition, which forced her to cancel her tour due to “consistent muscle spasms,” was almost certainly caused by the Covid vaccine, a blogger contends.

Dion said earlier this month she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which affects roughly one or two out of every million people.

According to the National Institutes of Health, SPS is a rare, progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms may include stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs; and greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, wrote in his Dec. 16 blog on substack.com: “Did she just get unlucky? Nope. She got vaccinated.”

Kirsch said his calculations estimate that “there is a 99.6% chance it was the Covid vaccine which caused her injury.”

Amy Kelly of the Daily Clout reported that Stiff Person Syndrome was confirmed in Pfizer’s post-marketing documents as a known vaccine side effect. The documents indicate that Pfizer was aware of it no later than Feb. 28, 2021, and the FDA knew about it no later than April of 2021.

“So the FDA and Pfizer clearly know and told the public nothing. They aren’t liable for any damages even if they didn’t give anyone informed consent by revealing all the side effects,” Kirsch noted. “I don’t know if Celine got the Pfizer vaccine or not, but the side effect profile of the other vaccines is even worse, so my arguments apply no matter what vaccine Celine got.”

Citing VAERS data on stiff-person syndrome, Kirsch found “there is a 99.6% chance it was from the vaccine. The numbers for SPS over 30 years only implicate the COVID and HPV vaccines.”

Kirsch continued: “So for a ‘safe’ vaccine like the flu vaccine (which I’m not conceding is safe, but just for the sake of argument), we’d get 1 report in 30 years (.03/yr). For COVID, we get 17 reports in 2 years (8.5/yr). So the relative rate increase is 8.5/.03 = 283. In other words, math says that the chance that Celine Dion got SPS from the vaccine is 99.6%. In short, it is almost certain that Celine Dion is vaccine injured.”

Kirsch said that Reuters did not include the VAERS data when it did a “fact-check” ruling out the vaccine as the cause of Dion’s injury.

Reuters wrote: “[Scott] Newsome, also Associate Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, echoed this: ‘The short answer is, there is no data or evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine causes Stiff Person Syndrome. This is also the case for other vaccines.’ ”

“These experts cannot explain the data above. They don’t even mention it. If they had mentioned it and gave a reason to dismiss it, I’d listen to their reason. But to gaslight Reuters with false statements about data ‘not existing’ when it is in plain sight, that’s downright unethical,” Kirsch wrote.

The fact-check said that SPS was an auto-immune disease. Kirsch noted: “There is GOBS of evidence COVID vaccines cause auto-immune diseases. How do you think the people died in the Schwab study for example? It’s crystal clear. Those patients died because the immune system attacked their heart. That’s called auto-immunity.”

Kirsch also said that “any respected medical authority who thinks I’m wrong and wants to challenge me on the evidence and arguments I present,” could contact him to set up a recorded video call.

