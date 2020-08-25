BLM exacerbated second night of rioting in Kenosha; National Guard moves in

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2020

Rioters rampaged through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin for a second night on Monday as a state of emergency was declared and the National Guard was called in.

“The situation degraded as a large BLM protest group showed up at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Rioters in the crowd started to throw projectiles at the officers, who responded with tear gas,” a local reporter noted on Twitter. “Rioters have set fire to the cars in the lot that survived last night’s blaze and have torn down street lights.”

Kenosha County put in place an 8 p.m. curfew, citing safety concerns, Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott said.

Other social media users noted that the rioters were throwing projectiles, including fireworks, at the National Guard members who were deployed to Kenosha.

People on the scene also reported that families were trapped inside an apartment building that was set on fire by rioters.

The rioting started on Sunday night after video emerged of the officer involved shooting of 29-year-old black man Jacob Blake. The video showed Blake walking around the front of his SUV while officers followed with their guns drawn. After Blake opened the driver’s side door, an officer fired 7 shots, reports say.

New footage from another angle shows Blake fighting with police. Blake is seen breaking free after fighting with two officers and walking around the SUV to the driver’s side door.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued for Blake the following day.

An article by The Racine County Eye from 2015 describes a Jacob Blake, aged 24, who had to be subdued by a police dog after he resisted arrest following an armed altercation in a bar.

The Kenosha police union lashed out at Democrat Gov. Tony Evers for calling the shooting “excessive force” without knowing the facts.

“Until that investigation is completed, we ask that you withhold prejudgment about the incident and please let the process take place. Governor Evers’ statement on the incident was wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community, not to mention the citizens of the City of Kenosha,” Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association said in a statement.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgement until all the facts are known and released,” Deates said.

