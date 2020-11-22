BLM demands Democrats pass bill to abolish prisons

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2020

Black Lives Matter, which was allowed by Democrat lawmakers to loot and burn cities throughout America during the summer of 2020, now believes it is in position to manipulate the party’s platform. From its newly minted perch atop the party, BLM is demanding Democrats push legislation to abolish prisons.

Black Lives Matter leaders are calling on Democrats to embrace the BREATHE Act, which includes a section requiring a “roadmap for prison abolition.”

“The BREATHE Act is a legislative love letter to black people,” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors wrote in an op-ed for Teen Vogue on Thursday.

The Black Lives Matter movement introduced the legislation in July and it was announced by socialist Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. It has not been brought before Congress.

A summary of the act calls for the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to create a plan that “provides for full decarceration of federal detention facilities within 10 years” and “enacts a moratorium on all new federal prison, jail, immigrant and youth detention construction.”

The legislation would abolish ICE and the Drug Enforcement Administration and ban police departments from using surveillance and military-grade weapons.

“‘We need to radically reimagine our concept of justice and safety. For too long, we have addressed harm with reciprocal harm,” Cullors wrote in her op-ed.

Under the BREATHE Act, a commission would be formed to study reparations, a universal basic income, and voting rights for illegal immigrants.

Along with defunding police, the BREATHE Act pushes for so-called “environmental justice.” The “environmental justice” section calls for for the creation of clear state plans to meet 100 percent of their electricity demand with “clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.”

Cullors demanded that the Black Lives Matter movement’s agenda be “prioritized.”

