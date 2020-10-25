Blacks can’t think for themselves, according to Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2020

Many oh-so-woke white celebrities have a message for black people in America: Thinking is too hard for you, so we will do your thinking for you.

Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston are the latest of the privileged class who believe it is their duty to instruct black people on how to think.

Handler says she had to “remind” rapper and actor 50 Cent that he “can’t vote for Donald Trump” because “he’s a black person.”

“He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes. Because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” Handler said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Handler went on to say of 50 Cent’s support for President Donald Trump: “He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

Handler added that she would be willing to “seal the deal in more ways than one” and “go for another spin” with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent in exchange for him publicly denouncing Trump.

Aniston, who has endorsed Joe Biden, discouraged her Instagram followers from supporting Kanye West’s independent run for the White House.

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” Aniston posted.

So it’s irresponsible for black people to decide on their own who to vote for?

West said it is “racist” for “liberals” to accuse him of “splitting the black vote” with Biden by launching his own independent campaign for the White House.

“One of the most racist things that liberals who pride themselves on not being racist have said to me is, like, ‘You’re gonna split the black vote,’ and that makes it seem like black people can’t make decisions for ourselves,” West said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Liberals literally make it seem like only black people will vote for me,” West added. “Think about that statement, the nuance of institutionalized racism.”

West continued, “When people say, ‘Are you a pawn for the Republicans?’, the reason why I think that people are asking me that is because the Democrats do create black pawns. They do have celebrities that they’ll sit down and meet with and say, ‘You’re gonna be an advocate for the Democratic Party.’ ”

