Black Lives Matter Rhode Island leader endorses Trump for president

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 28, 2023

The co-founder and leader of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island has endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024.

“I like Trump personally. I think right now who we have sitting in the oval office is a deep disappointment. I deeply have disdain for him and I really dislike the vice president [Kamala Harris] as well,” Mark Fisher told talk show host Kim Iversen.

Asked if he felt “alone” in his support for Trump, Fisher said his view is growing in popularity among black Americans.

“I feel like a lot of black people are starting to pivot off that Democratic plantation. For so long, we’ve been slaves to that party,” Fisher said. “Actually, we’ve been mental slaves afraid to get off of that plantation because we’ve been used and abused for so long by that party.”

The Democrats’ policies, Fisher added, “are basically racist policies. I believe it’s a racist party that strikes at the heart of the black family and the nuclear family in general. I believe Donald Trump is the opposite, he’s going to tell you how it is, give it to you straight. He’s not going to be a hypocrite and stab you in the back like the Democratic Party loves to do.”

He went on to say that “Trump has done more for the black community than any president I can think of.”

BLM Founder and senior director of Black Lives Matter in Rhode Island endorses Trump for president in 2024.pic.twitter.com/L3AbrEOW18 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 28, 2023

Support Independent Media Today