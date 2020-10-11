Black Democrat in Ohio cites ‘values’ in her public endorsement of Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2020

A Democrat state representative in Ohio cited the “value” of President Donald Trump’s “leadership,” which led to low unemployment rates for black Americans, in announcing her endorsement of the president’s re-election.

“Not only am I Black, I am a proud American and delighted to endorse President Trump for re-election,” state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent wrote in her endorsement. “Furthermore, I am honored to share with people my intent to vote for him and spread the word on the value of his leadership and his dedication to the American people.”

“We all recognize that gainful employment and economic development is the best deterrent against violence and social unrest, so I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to ensuring the success of the Black community in every way,” Kennedy Kent wrote.

Kennedy Kent added that her “values” are more reflected by Trump than in “Joe Biden’s divisive rhetoric, promotion of mass incarceration, and disrespectful, insensitive ideologies that substantiates his infamous comment ‘…if you’re still deciding between me and Trump, then you ain’t Black…’ during an interview on a popular African American radio program earlier this year.”

During his many decades in the Senate, Biden was the primary architect of the Clinton-era crime bill which was responsible for the mass incarceration of young black men.

Biden was also a vocal opponent of busing as a means to desegregate public schools, having once said: “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

Kennedy Kent was voted out of the Ohio House Democratic Caucus in 2018, after allegedly sending a letter on Ohio Legislative Black Caucus letterhead without permission. She is not seeking re-election.

She said that after her experiences with Democrats in the state she “came to the conclusion that the Democrat Party does not have the people’s best interest in mind.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media