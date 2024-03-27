Biological male wins women’s Masters National Weightlifting Championship

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 27, 2024

A biological male who literally towered over his female competitors also far out-lifted them as he won the women’s Masters National Weightlifting Championship in Reno, Nevada on March 24.

Vicki Piper, 57, came in first in the women’s 76-kilogram weight category for competitors age 55 and over.

In cruising to the championship, Piper lifted 56 kilograms (123 pounds) in the snatch and 71 kg (156 lbs) in the clean and jerk. Biological female Krista Dornbush lifted 46 kg (101 lbs) in the snatch and 64 kg (141 lbs) in the clean and jerk for second place.

“Thank you, USA Weightlifting, for hosting such a well thought out and supportive event here in Reno, Nevada,” Piper wrote on Instagram.

USA Weightlifting recently enacted rules to allow transgender athletes to compete if they show evidence of undergoing hormone therapy for at least two years “to minimize gender-related competition advantages.”

Video of one of Piper’s events shows how easily he crushed the women in his division.

