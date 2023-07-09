Biological male wins Miss Netherlands, will compete in Miss Universe pageant

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 9, 2023

Rikkie Kolle, a 22-year-old biological male, won the “Miss Netherlands” title on Saturday.

The Miss Netherlands competition is part of Miss Universe, and Kolle will compete in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later this year.

Kolle is the first man to win the “Miss Netherlands” title, but won’t be making “his”tory at the Miss Universe contest. Angela Ponce, a biological male, won “Miss Spain” in 2018 and participated in the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe has allowed trans-identifying contestants since 2012.

“A man just won ‘Miss Netherlands’ 2023,” Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek tweeted. “Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point.”

According to translated comments from NOS, the Miss Netherlands judges said Kolle “has a strong story with a clear mission,” adding that they were “convinced that the organization (of Miss Nederland, ed.) will enjoy working” with him.

“I DID IT !!!!!” Kolle posted to Instagram. “It’s unreal but I get to call myself @missnederland 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey, my year can’t be broken anymore. Making my community proud and showing it can be done.”

Miss Netherlands 2023 Winner (male) vs the runner-up (female): pic.twitter.com/HMkg40j890 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2023

A dude won Miss Netherlands. The women need to just walk out. Don’t compete with guys who do this. Same in sports, just refuse to compete with the guys if they invade your sport. Make them race alone. pic.twitter.com/sswer1rr27 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 9, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish