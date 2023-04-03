Biological male wins Australia women’s golf tournament

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 3, 2023

Breanna Gill was announced by the WPGA Tour of Australasia as the winner of the Australian Women’s Classic Bonville.

“Showing nerves of steel, Breanna Gill triumphed in a playoff for her first professional win at the #AusWomensClassic!” the WPGA Tour tweeted Sunday.

Breanna Gill is a biological male.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly blasted the WPGA for their tweet and for their article praising the biological male’s “victory.”

“This is a biological man, a fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating ‘her’ win over the actual women in this tournament,” Kelly said. “It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP.”

The backlash to Gill’s “victory” became so intense that the WPGA Tour turned off all replies to the tweet it posted celebrating his winning the women’s event.

Outkick’s Amber Harding noted: “None of the news coverage of the Australian Women’s Classic mentions that Gill is transgender. This is particularly concerning. It’s as if the presence of biological men in women’s sports has become so normalized it’s not even worth mentioning. And when actual women fight back, we get silence from the mainstream media. We get zero accountability from the leagues and from the transgender athletes themselves.

“The erasure of women’s sports is real. But instead of addressing the problem, it’s way easier to ignore it. Just turn off the replies — maybe no one will notice.”

Last month, biological male Hailey Davidson competed in a women’s golf mini-tour in Florida. Davidson finished second in the tournament. Bella Dovhey, a 15-year-old girl, won the event, beating the 28-year-old male Davidson by a shot.

Former PGA Tour player John Peterson called out Davidson on Twitter for competing with an unfair advantage.

In fact, observers note, all women’s sports are under attack.

A Twitter user reminded everyone of another biological male who competes in the female long distance running division. Before becoming a trans person, Wren Pyle lost long-distance running events by “hours” and would not be considered a “champion” runner if he was forced to compete with members of his own sex.

And then there is Lesley (Wesley) Mumford.

In 2017, Mumford announced he is a woman, and took up cycling. In 2021, Mumford started competing against women in elite events. In 2023, Mumford started the season by winning two championships, one by 6 minutes, the other by breaking the women’s course record.

