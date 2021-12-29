Biological male is all-time ‘female’ money winner on ‘Jeopardy!’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2021

I’ll take gender identity for $1,000.

The all-time female money winner on the “Jeopardy!” game show.

Thomas E Schneider.

We’re going to need that in the form of a question.

Who is Thomas E Schneider?

Remember, the category is gender identity. The “correct” answer is therefore Amy Schneider.

Amy, born a biological male, is being credited as being the all-time leading female money winner on Jeopardy! with an 18-day total of over $700,000.

The all-time non-trans female winner is Larissa Kelly, who congratulated Schneider on her victory.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!” Kelly tweeted.

Kelly earned $655,930 in regular season play and tournament competitions.

Schneider had no qualms laying claim to the women’s record, replying: “Thanks so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief