Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s pedophile island, ex-president’s longtime counselor says

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2020

Bill Clinton did in fact visit Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, according to Doug Band, a longtime counselor and friend of the former president.

In an interview published Dec. 2 in Vanity Fair, Band said Clinton visited Epstein’s Little St. James in January 2003. It long been charged that guests would engage in acts of pedophilia on the 70-acre private island.

Other witnesses have claimed that Clinton visited the island accompanied by “young girls,” according to unsealed court documents involving Epstein and alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton has long claimed that he never visited Epstein’s island.

Band told Vanity Fair writer Gabriel Sherman that the 2003 trip to the island was one of the few trips Band declined to go on during his time with Clinton.

Sherman writes: “Band told me he had been trying to push Epstein out of Clinton’s orbit ever since their much-discussed 2002 trip to Africa aboard Epstein’s private 727, dubbed the ‘Lolita Express.’ Band recalled that Epstein had made a bunch of ridiculous claims on the trip, like boasting that he invented the derivatives market. Band said he had no idea about Epstein’s sex crimes back then but got enough bad vibes that he advised Clinton to end the relationship. But Clinton continued to socialize with Epstein and take his money. In 2006 Epstein donated $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation. Clinton made more than two dozen trips on Epstein’s jet around this time, Epstein’s flight logs show.”

Band also claimed in the article that Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, had ties to Epstein and Maxwell as well.

“[Band] showed me a photo of Bill and Chelsea posing with Epstein and Maxwell at the King of Morocco’s wedding,” Sherman wrote. “Chelsea remained friends with Maxwell for years after the press revealed Maxwell was a close associate of Epstein’s. For instance, Chelsea invited Maxwell to her 2010 wedding at the Brooke Astor estate in Rhinebeck, New York, after Epstein had pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring sex from a minor.”

” ‘Ghislaine had access to yachts and nice homes. Chelsea needed that,’ Band told me,” Sherman added.

Maxwell is currently being tried by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges of conspiracy, perjury, transporting minors for illegal sex acts, and enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

