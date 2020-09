by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2020

In a new video, Hillary Clinton dusts off the old excuse of blaming President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 on Russia.

But, Blaze TV’s Pat Gray Unleashed program noted that the highlight of the video is Bill Clinton’s expression as he sat behind his wife and listened to her trot out the “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative.

