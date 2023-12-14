Big of them: Southwest Airlines grants full row free to ‘passengers of size’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2023

“Passengers of size” are praising Southwest Airlines after it enacted a new policy in which anyone whose girth exceeds the armrest of one seat will get a second, and even a third, seat for free.

It is all part of Southwest’s inclusion policy. Southwest is believed to be the only airline to offer free seats to larger passengers.

Southwest provided its policy to Fox Business which said that passengers of size “have the option of purchasing just one seat and then discussing your seating needs with the Customer Service Agent at the departure gate. If it’s determined that a second (or third) seat is needed, you’ll be accommodated with a complimentary additional seat.”

Other passengers will be potentially moved to accommodate the “passengers of size.”

Additionally, the large-size customers can purchase extra seats in advance and then contact Southwest “for a refund of the cost of additional seating after travel.”

The policy states: “Customers who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s) may proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat(s) is available… The purchase of additional seats serves as a notification of a special seating need and allows us to adequately plan for the number of occupied seats onboard.”

“It also helps us ensure we can accommodate all Customers on the flight for which they purchased a ticket and avoid asking Customers to relinquish their seats for unplanned accommodation. Most importantly, it ensures that all Customers onboard have access to safe and comfortable seating. You may contact us for a refund of the cost of additional seating after travel,” the policy continues.

Plus-size travel advocate and TikToker Jae’lynn Chaney told Fox News Digital it was an important move to include people in the “super fat” category:

“Super fat is how we identify,” Chaney said. “There’s a spectrum of fatness. And as a super fat individual, you start needing different accommodations… I just felt really happy that there was something like this for people. I hope to see more airlines implement customer-of-size policies. The Southwest customer size policy helps many travelers offset the disproportionate costs that we incur because of needing extra room. And so, it’s not just about physical accessibility. It’s also about financial accessibility.”

TikToker Chey G posted: “Up until last year, I wasn’t traveling much. But when I did it was always SO UNCOMFORTABLE squeezing myself into the seatbelts and squishing next to the person next to me… ANYWAYS… you’re entitled to comfort. You do not need to force yourself to fit into things. Traveling should be fun and comfortable. For reference, I’m a size 24-26 and 300 pounds.”

One self-described “Fat Solo Traveler” posted a video on TikTok that went viral, obtaining nearly 1,000,000 views since October, showing how she got a complimentary seat.

Kimmy (@kimmystyled) went up to the airline booth and said, “Hello, I’m hoping to use your customer of size policy today.” The Southwest employee then handed Kimmy another ticket at no cost for her extra seat.

Kimmy added that she is allowed to “preboard” with the accommodation.

“Enter the aircraft, get your seatbelt extender and grab your seat! I place the ticket in the seat next to me… If anyone tries to sit in it I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest, I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane,” she said.

