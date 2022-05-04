Big Media’s ‘Big Lie’: Even Fox silent on Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘2000 Mules’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2022

PolitiFact has labeled the evidence presented in Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules”, which premiered this week, as “unproven.”

PolitiFact is a product of the George Soros-funded Poynter Institute and for the sake of accuracy should be rebranded “PolitiBullet”.

In the alternate reality spawned by sinister elites, Democrats and their allies in Big Media (which in this case appears to include Fox News) are working overtime to suppress or ignore the evidence of 2020 voter fraud compiled by election integrity group True the Vote which is presented in “2000 Mules”.

(Some are also questioning whether the timing of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak was orchestrated to kick “2000 Mules” off the top of the news cycle this week.)

True the Vote discovered that, in key swing states, some 2,000 “mules” averaged 38 drop-box visits in the weeks before Election Day, and estimates that 380,000 fraudulent ballots resulted. The ballots were almost certainly overwhelmingly pro-Biden since the drop boxes were in heavily-Democrat areas.

True the Vote found:

• In Arizona, 200 mules typically approached 20 boxes each. Disqualifying these 20,000 unlawful ballots would evaporate Biden’s reported 10,457-vote win in Arizona.

• In Georgia, 250 mules stopped at 24 boxes and inserted five ballots per encounter. Rejecting these 30,000 illegal votes would eliminate Biden’s reported victory margin of 11,779.

• In Pennsylvania, 1,100 mules in Philadelphia alone encountered 50 boxes. Vacating these 275,000 illegitimate votes would eradicate Biden’s reported 80,555-vote victory.

In an April 29 op-ed for The Daily Signal, Deroy Murdock noted: “Undoing this evil would have removed these three states from Biden’s total. The Electoral College count would have shifted to 259 for Biden and 279 for Donald Trump. This would have earned Trump four more years as president.”

As Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, noted: “You don’t need a whole lot of fraud. You just need a little in the right places over time.”

The evidence presented by “2000 Mules” was compiled by True the Vote researchers Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who analyzed 10 trillion cellphone geo-tracking signals captured during the closing weeks of the 2020 general election campaign.

They focused on the commercially marketed “pings” from mobile phones whose owners interacted with ballot drop boxes in five swing states. Engelbrecht and Phillips narrowed their search to people who approached 10 or more drop boxes and visited five or more pro-Biden nonprofits.

The researchers requested and acquired 4 million minutes of recordings of these drop boxes by government-security cameras.

The investigation’s results: The security cameras show one mule after another traveling from box to box to deposit fists full of ballots.

Most mules managed to stay under the radar by inserting just a few ballots in each box over several weeks. But in Gwinnett County, Georgia, 271 people visited one box on Oct. 12, 2020. That day, 1,962 ballots were inserted — 10 times the normal number, the True the Vote researchers said. One mule in Atlanta slid ballots into 28 different drop boxes.

“This was an organized effort to subvert a free and fair election,” said Phillips. “This is organized crime.”

As expected, major media outlets have ignored “2000 Mules”. They have the “Big Lie” and are sticking to it. Fox News, which features D’Souza as a contributor, has also not reported on his documentary.

“This is a huge disappointment,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “Fox News is too weak to air ANY coverage on the movie. Their brilliant personalities can talk about all issues except the most important issue — fraudulent elections. And without free and fair elections Republicans will always take a backseat on the bus. Just how Democrats like it.”

” ‘2000 Mules’ is just the beginning. This marathon effort has many more twists and turns ahead. We are still hard at work and I promise you —

we will not quit. If elections are not truly fair, we are not truly free,” Engelbrecht said.

