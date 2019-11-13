Big media hype climate-scientists’ petition on ‘homemade web site’ by ‘some guy at Oregon State University’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2019

The major media were in unison in warning of a dire situation for everyone on Earth. A petition signed by 11,258 “world scientists” from 153 countries had declared a “climate emergency.”

The headlines warning of climate catastrophe included:

Washington Post: More than 11,000 scientists from around the world declare a ‘climate emergency’.

CNN: 11,000 scientists warn of ‘untold suffering’ caused by climate change.

The [UK] Guardian: Climate crisis: 11,000 scientists warn of ‘untold suffering’.

ABC News: 11,000 scientists sign declaration of global climate emergency.

Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted that, from the get-go, there was “something goofy” about the petition.

Richardson reported on Nov. 11 that one “scientist” who signed the petition was named “Mouse, Micky” from the “Micky Mouse Institute for the Blind, Nambia.” Another was Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts. And then there was “Araminta Aardvark” from the fictional University of Neasden.

Australian climate blogger JoNova pointed out that none of the world’s leading climate scientists, including Penn State’s Michael Mann and NASA’s Gavin Schmidt, signed the petition.

“Strangely, the world’s about to die and yet none of the top climate scientists are willing to put their name on the list,” JoNova said.

“Among the ‘Alliance of World Scientists’ members who were apparently real people, many identified themselves as teachers, students, administrators, statisticians, economists, technicians, therapists, doctors, psychologists — not climate scientists,” Richardson wrote.

Ezra Levant, a commentator on Canada’s Rebel News, said the alliance is “not a thing. It’s a one-page homemade website set up by some guy in the forestry department at Oregon State University.”

Levant noted that one signer identified his specialty as “BS Detection and Analysis.”

“I’m sorry, but that’s a joke,” Levant said on his Nov. 7 show. “But it sure was important for the propaganda to say there were 11,000 scientists signing this. I wonder, are there even 11,000 climate scientists in the world? Maybe, come to think of it, because what a great way to get government grants.”

The “Alliance of World Scientists” is a project of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, which invited “all scientists” (by clicking on a green “sign the article” button on the college’s website) to add their names to the petition stating: “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency.”

The alliance declared that “the planet Earth is facing a climate emergency” and recommended eliminating fossil-fuel use; increasing forestation; eating more plant-based foods and less meat; lowering fertility rates, and curtailing economic growth.

“Our goals need to shift from GDP growth and the pursuit of affluence toward sustaining ecosystems and improving human well-being by prioritizing basic needs and reducing inequality,” said the alliance.

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano noted that the alliance posted a similar declaration in 2017, and that both were spearheaded by OSU forestry professor William J. Ripple, but that the previous petition was signed by 15,000 “world scientists.”

“Here we go again: The same organization is attempting to recycle their non-scientific commentary about a ‘climate emergency’ with a heavy dose of grad students, social workers, psychologists, veterinarians, librarians, and of course, Disney’s famous mouse character,” Morano told the Washington Times.

Breitbart’s James Delingpole noted: “Now they’re down to just 11,000. Presumably, this time, Professors Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, the Little Mermaid, the Seven Dwarfs and the 101 Dalmatians just weren’t available.”

The biggest name, other than “Mouse, Micky” of course, on the petition may be Stanford biology professor Paul Ehrlich, author of the 1968 doomsday book “The Population Bomb”. Ehrlich’s presence on the list, Richardson noted, “may explain the petition’s focus on reducing world population to combat climate change. He was also listed as a ‘contributing reviewer.’ ”

Morano described the petition as “a political activist ‘statement’ designed to lobby for ‘social and economic justice’ and ‘a sustainable and equitable future.’ Despite the obvious agenda and flaws of this declaration, the media promoted it as expected.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments