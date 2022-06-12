Biden’s Summit of the Americas: Almost no one showed and nothing was accomplished

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2022

While many of their citizens were availing themselves of Joe Biden’s open borders, many of the leaders of Central and South America boycotted the 2022 Summit of the Americas hosted by Team Biden in Los Angeles this week.

The Washington Examiner, in a June 10 editorial, said it was safe to say the summit was “a complete failure.”

Biden announced prior to the summit that Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela would not be invited because of those countries’ human rights records.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would skip the summit if Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were not allowed to attend. Obrador was quickly joined by the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Bolivia.

“Biden stuck with his decision not to invite Cuba et al., and Obrador and his allies stuck with their promise to boycott the summit. As a result, hardly anyone showed, and hardly anything was accomplished,” the Examiner noted. “And that’s a shame because there is much work to be done in Latin America, particularly on the issue of migration — problem is, the Biden administration still fundamentally misunderstands what is causing irregular migration in the region, and Americans will continue to suffer as a direct result.”

Kamala Harris told the scant few who did attend the summit: “I do believe most people don’t want to leave home,” adding that those who do leave are “fleeing harm” or “simply cannot satisfy their basic needs.”

The Examiner noted: “Anyone with even a cursory understanding of the border crisis knows this is completely false. Migrants are surging to the southern border because they know two things: first, that they can earn more money in the United States than they can in their home countries; and second, that once caught by Border Patrol, the Biden administration will release them into the U.S., free to go wherever they want, and Biden’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will make no effort to find them.”

It is not, as Harris claims, that Latin American countries “suddenly became more dangerous or poorer the second Biden became president — it is that Biden told Latin American countries he would dismantle former President Donald Trump’s border security policies, making it easier for them to come and stay here,” the Examiner added.

Trump, the Examiner noted, “succeeded where Biden hasn’t even tried. He threatened to place tariffs on Mexican imports unless Obrador cooperated with his ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Obrador caved to Trump’s strength, Remain in Mexico went into effect, and illegal migration plummeted.”

Team Biden has made it clear that it has no interest in securing “the cooperation needed from other nations to bring mass illegal migration under control,” the Examiner said. “And the entire hemisphere will continue to suffer as a result.”

