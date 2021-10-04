Biden’s pick for currency comptroller graduated from Moscow State U with a Lenin scholarship

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2021

According to its website, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) “ensures that national banks and federal savings associations operate in a safe and sound manner, provide fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly, and comply with applicable laws and regulations.”

To head up the OCC, Joe Biden has chosen Saule Omarova.

Omarova is a 1989 graduate of Moscow State University where she was on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. The Wall Street journal noted that Omarova “still believes the Soviet economic system was superior, and that U.S. banking should be remade in the Gosbank’s image.”

Ultimately, the Journal added, Omarova wants to outright eliminate banks.

Omarova has “tweeted about the deficiencies of the free market in terms of guaranteeing gender equity — something that capitalism doesn’t even concern itself with, at least not on ye olde profit and loss statements, the standard-bearer of corporate successes,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Oct. 2. “And she’s outright hostile to the idea of supply and demand determining the likes of salaries and product prices, preferring instead to see the federal government — the state — set such values.”

“So just to get this straight: Biden wants a flaming unapologetic communist in charge of America’s banking industry,” Chumley added.

But Biden’s choice to head the OCC is not surprising given the prominence of socialists such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democrat Party.

Omarova’s “pressings and policy plans for America’s economy — for the state to take over banking, for the state to take over currency, for the state to ‘redesign our financial system & turn Fed’s balance sheet into a true ‘People’s Ledger,’ as she wrote in a tweet — all these ideas are simply part and parcel of all Democrat Party ideas these days,” Chumley wrote.

It was President Barack Obama who “ushered in the party of far leftism,” Chumley continued. “Barack Obama is the one who detested capitalism and instead embraced the socialist-slash-communist principles of the global elites.”

And now, Chumley noted, “feckless Joe Biden is being steamrolled by these same anti-America elites. Biden’s pick for comptroller is a communist in mind and principle. And that makes her a perfect fit for today’s Democrat Party.”

