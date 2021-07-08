Biden’s open border hell: Cartels toss flimsy rafts, some with infants on them, into the Rio Grande

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2021

Joe Biden’s open borders policy has so emboldened Mexico’s criminal cartels that they are jamming migrants, including infants, onto flimsy rafts and setting them afloat in the Rio Grande, reports say.

U.S. Coast Guard units patrolling the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, reported on July 4 that they encountered a partially deflated raft loaded with nine people, including a nine-month-old child.

The Coast Guard personnel reported the overloaded raft was taking on water and that the migrants had no flotation devices or oars. Responding to the migrants’ calls for help, the Coast Guard crew pulled the nine migrants, including the infant, into their vessel and transported them to the riverbank to waiting Border Patrol agents.

On July 3, a Coast Guard river patrol working near Penitas, Texas, reported that it came upon a group of 20 people in a flimsy raft attempting to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico. As the Coast Guard approached, the smugglers who had set the raft into the river abandoned the migrants and swam back to Mexico, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported.

The Coast Guard crew found two more infants among the 20 migrants rescued from the raft.

Critics say that the cartels are taking advantage of Joe Biden’s open borders policy to rake in significant amounts of cash from smuggling migrants into the U.S. and have no fear of repercussions.

On July 5, CBP reported that a female migrant ran towards McAllen Border Patrol Station agents and claimed she just escaped from her attacker.

“The Honduran national entered the country illegally with her husband and young child. The brush guide separated the woman from her family and told them to hide in a different area. When alone with the female, the brush guide forced her to the ground and tore her pants and shirt. The woman began yelling and fighting back and was able to escape and find her husband. The female was medically assessed and taken into Border Patrol custody. An investigation with local law enforcement officials was initiated. The suspect was not located,” CBP reported.

Also on July 5, CBP reported finding 70 migrants inside a commercial tractor trailer at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

Meanwhile, areas of the border which have seen little activity in the past are also being inundated.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on Monday reported infrared cameras had observed a group of more than 150 migrants breaching the border wall and attempting to escape responding agents, Breitbart’s Randy Clark, a former Border Patrol official, noted on July 7.

The group was observed just west of the San Luis, Arizona, Port of Entry.

“In Fiscal Year 2020, the Yuma Sector was ranked near the bottom for migrant apprehension volume,” Clark noted. As of May this year, the number has climbed nearly 800 percent to 47,358, according to the CBP.

While illegals by the thousands continue to pour over the border on a daily basis, Team Biden last month made it easier for migrants from Central America to file asylum claims. The Department of Homeland Security said it will allow those who claim they are victims of violence or crime to seek asylum.

Critics said what Team Biden did was essentially broadcast to Central America that its residents can freely come to the United States and all they have to do is “claim” that they are victims of violence or crime.

The Biden administration last month also changed immigration policies to allow children from Central American countries to fly to the U.S. on American taxpayers’ dime.

