Biden’s moratorium spares worst mass murderer of Jews in U.S. history

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2023

Despite being sentenced to death by a jury on Wednesday, the man who murdered 11 Jewish worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 will be spared execution due to Team Biden’s moratorium on the death penalty.

A 12-member jury unanimously ruled that Robert Bowers should be sentenced to death for carrying out the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history. The jury imposed the death penalty after finding him guilty in June on all 63 charges he faced.

The 11 Jewish worshipers who were murdered on Oct. 27, 2018 were Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Cecil Rosenthal, 59; David Rosenthal, 54; Bernice Simon, 84; Sylvan Simon, 86; Daniel Stein, 71; Irving Younger, 69; and Melvin Wax, 87.

Bowers’ case marked the first time federal prosecutors sought and won a death sentence under Biden’s administration. However, Bowers will not be executed while Biden remains in office.

In July 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland imposed an execution moratorium, in line with Biden’s campaign promise to end the federal death penalty.

Since 1927, 50 federal executions have been carried out. The last one occurred in the final days of the Trump administration when triple murderer Dustin John Higgs died by lethal injection on Jan. 16, 2021.

As NBC reported: “For months before the attack, the gunman, Robert Bowers, posted incessantly on social media about his hatred of Jewish people and immigrants. Armed with an AR-15 and other weapons, he then barged into the Tree of Life Congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018 and surrendered only when he ran out of ammunition.”

The jury received the case late Monday, then shortly before noon on Wednesday, announced they had reached a verdict on the death penalty.

